Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 122,100 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.45% of Zscaler worth $63,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $103,601,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 220.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,321,000 after buying an additional 629,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $12,304,255.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at $63,474,346.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $5,972,916.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,579 shares of company stock worth $36,092,802. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $5.07 on Thursday, hitting $125.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.27 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

