Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 45,300 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.37% of Charter Communications worth $387,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $630.07. 1,162,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,434. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $635.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.17.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Insiders have sold a total of 122,411 shares of company stock valued at $69,581,319 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

