Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. 1,893,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,713,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $221.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.