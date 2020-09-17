Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 468.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 444,098 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $64,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.03. 435,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,748,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

