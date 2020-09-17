Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $102.77 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,138 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.47% of Dollar Tree worth $102,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

