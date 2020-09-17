Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $116.23 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 359,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.44% of Yum! Brands worth $116,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $94.81. 1,606,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,399. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $115.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,305. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

