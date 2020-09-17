Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $143.35 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of QUALCOMM worth $143,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,337,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,345. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

