Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $400.18 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $400,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. 9,882,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

