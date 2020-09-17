Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $469.40 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,800 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Home Depot worth $469,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,725. The company has a market capitalization of $303.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.06 and a 200 day moving average of $239.45. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

