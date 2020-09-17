Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $47.55 Million Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.78% of Inphi worth $47,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Inphi by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inphi by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In related news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 5,200 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total value of $592,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $1,141,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,940.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,661 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,402. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

