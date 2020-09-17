Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $53.24 Million Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.91% of Store Capital worth $53,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Store Capital by 26.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Store Capital by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

