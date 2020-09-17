Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $69.08 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.84% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $69,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

In other news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $881,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,314 shares of company stock worth $3,272,112 in the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,424. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.