Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $107,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,837. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

