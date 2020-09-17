Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 16,800 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $60,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after buying an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.34. 8,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.54.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.