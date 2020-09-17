Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 194,200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 454.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $99,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.92. The stock had a trading volume of 420,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.76 and its 200 day moving average is $406.29. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

