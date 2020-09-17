Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 208,500 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $140,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 44.3% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 42,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

