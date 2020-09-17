Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 88,361 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,361 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of VMware worth $49,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $17,754,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 422.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,936 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $296,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at $36,813,198.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,481,442 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

