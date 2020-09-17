Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $66,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,966,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

NYSE:MKC traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.74. 27,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $211.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.09.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $1,512,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

