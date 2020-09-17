Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,137,300 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,212,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,137,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $57,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 474,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 276,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

