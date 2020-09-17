Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 409,600 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $48,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NRG Energy by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,008,000 after buying an additional 4,117,613 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,766,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 2,424,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 1,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after buying an additional 2,080,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 111,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,493. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

