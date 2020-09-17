Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 329,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 146.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 558.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 161,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.97.

NVDA traded down $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $496.81. The stock had a trading volume of 408,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,357. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.48. The company has a market cap of $308.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

