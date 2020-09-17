Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.79. 125,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

