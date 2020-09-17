U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $45.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. 228,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.