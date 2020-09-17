U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.78 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post sales of $103.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.40 million and the highest is $105.87 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $117.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $413.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.80 million to $417.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $460.28 million, with estimates ranging from $455.62 million to $468.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000.

USPH stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

