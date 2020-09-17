Ubex (UBEX) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $724,580.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Fatbtc, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.01226833 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BTC-Alpha, BitMart, YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

