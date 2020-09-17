UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 57,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,321. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.