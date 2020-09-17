Ultra Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $43.75 million and approximately $783,321.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,936.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.21 or 0.02141455 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001577 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00730366 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002585 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. Ultra's official website is ultra.io . Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

