UNI COIN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $692.00 (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $29.43 million and $692.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 171.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

