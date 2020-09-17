Unify (UNIFY) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit. In the last week, Unify has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $228,655.56 and approximately $2,173.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00447801 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

