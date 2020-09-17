Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.65. 2,611,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,242. Union Pacific has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $205.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.