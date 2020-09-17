Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 15,892 shares changing hands.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 130,385 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 9.10% of Unique Fabricating worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

