UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,072 ($14.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut UNITE Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.92) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UNITE Group from GBX 1,028 ($13.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of UTG traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 933.50 ($12.20). The stock had a trading volume of 687,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,545. UNITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 952.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 901.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

