United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 14,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.87. 5,714,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,674. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $167.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

