United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Up 8.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 22,232,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 14,539,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 161.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

