Universe (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124,421.33

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Universe has traded 98.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a market cap of $124,421.33 and approximately $884.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,684,843 coins and its circulating supply is 87,484,843 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

