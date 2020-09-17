USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Crex24 and Poloniex. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $442.87 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.03551721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,094,322,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,088,802,800 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, OKEx, Coinsuper, Kucoin, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Korbit, Hotbit, Poloniex, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

