USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.56 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00242759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00098415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.01497692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00220975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000736 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

