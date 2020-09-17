Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 6%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. 2,119,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,338,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Uxin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $278.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.