Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Insider Julie Marie O’daniel Sells 4,470 Shares

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $93,646.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julie Marie O’daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 25 shares of Valvoline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $512.25.

On Monday, August 10th, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of Valvoline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,642. Valvoline Inc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Valvoline by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Valvoline by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

