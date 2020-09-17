Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). 75,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 239,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target (down previously from GBX 55 ($0.72)) on shares of Van Elle in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Van Elle alerts:

The company has a market cap of $40.00 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.99.

Van Elle (LON:VANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 1 ($0.01) by GBX (2.50) (($0.03)). Equities analysts expect that Van Elle Holdings PLC will post 1130.0000241 earnings per share for the current year.

Van Elle Company Profile (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.