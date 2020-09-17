Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.06. 389,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 459,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $471.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.