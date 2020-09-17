Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.06. 389,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 459,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $471.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

