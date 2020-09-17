Ventas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,393 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 1,727 call options.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 111.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 825,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 434,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 20.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

VTR stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 3,789,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,363. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $74.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

