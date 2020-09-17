Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNE. Citigroup increased their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Veoneer by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Veoneer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Veoneer by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Veoneer by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNE traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,634. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.80. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

