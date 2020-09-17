VeriME Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $145.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.87 or 0.04452075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035144 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

