Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $59.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $47.92. 31,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.