Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce sales of $316.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.28 million and the lowest is $315.40 million. Verisign posted sales of $308.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $203.49. 892,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,873. Verisign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,111 shares of company stock worth $16,830,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 121.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 1,030.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,343 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Verisign by 108.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307,044 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verisign by 46.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 51.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 879,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 297,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

