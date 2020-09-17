Verso Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,040 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Verso by 278.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Verso by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 54.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Verso in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Verso by 94.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRS. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Verso stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 1,019,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.84. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Verso will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

