VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Receives $68.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in VF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 119,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in VF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,802. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

