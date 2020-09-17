VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Short Interest Down 24.8% in August

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 571,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,246,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 61,445 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 71,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,538. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th.

