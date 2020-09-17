Vid (VI) Hits Market Cap of $5.52 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Vid has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00246127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00099820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01501219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00216543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,356,835 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.